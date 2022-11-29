9 year old Enniscorthy boy left unrecognizable after dog attack

The brother of a young 9 year old boy mauled in a savage dog attack in Ennsicorthy says the child is not the same anymore and is lucky to be alive.

Alejandro Mizsan suffered severe injuries in the dog attack which happened when the youngster was playing football with friends in the Old Forge Road Estate on Sunday.

The 9 year old was airlifted to Dublin and is currently being treated in Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin for his injuries. Alejandro’s older brother Raul says they are very grateful for neighbours who helped to fight off the Pitbull during the frenzied assault. He said “his face is destroyed and he has no lip”

The road ahead for Alejandro and his family looks long and a neighbour of the family has set up a go fund me page “for people to donate anything to get this little boy his beautiful smile back and get him back home”.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on ‘Morning Mix’ Irish Independent’s Amy Molloy says that four days previously it is suspected that the same dog attacked another little boy in the estate she added “the dog was still let roam around the estate after that suspected incident”

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/just-playing-with-his-friends?qid=0e7435bee5a590ff6b840739611dacbf