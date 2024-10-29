Rosslare’s “Save Our Nursing Home” protest enters its 350th day

The “Save Our Nursing Home” protest at the former Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare, has entered its 350th day.

Almost a year ago, locals in Rosslare Harbour began mounting a picket outside of the establishment, following the scrapping of plans to convert the site into a nursing home.

In mid-November of last year, news emerged that it was instead earmarked as part of a Government plan to accommodate hundreds of asylum seekers.

Rosslare is already home to two IPAS centres, while another local hotel has accommodated over 70 Ukrainian people.

Speaking to South East Radio, Sean Grant said that while scaled back, the protest is still going strong:

