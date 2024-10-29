BREAKING: 41-year-old man charged with the murder of Stephen Ring

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 27-year-old Stephen Ring, whose body was discovered at Carrigfoyle Quarry on Forth Mountain on Sunday.

A 34-year-old woman also appeared in court related to the incident, facing a charge of aiding and abetting a crime.

Christopher Judge and Jane Corcoran, both with an address at Páirc na Dara in Clonard, were presented before Wexford District Court this afternoon (Tuesday).

Their arrests followed the discovery of the body of Stephen Ring, who had been missing since October 15th.

Both defendants were remanded in custody and are scheduled to reappear via video link next Monday, November 4th.

Judge John Cheatle granted legal aid for both of the accused.

