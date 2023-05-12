Sentencing for Regency Hotel criminals

Two men who were found guilty of facilitating the murder of David Byrne in 2016, will face up to 9 years in prison.

Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney sourced the getaway cars that were used in the Regency Hotel shooting in 2016.

Jason Bonney was handed a 10 year sentence, with 18 months suspended, while Paul Murphy was given the same time, with 12 months suspended.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Tara Burns said the facts of the case established the men knew a serious criminal act was being organised and that their participation falls in the upper levels of offences.