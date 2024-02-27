Series of thefts from a parked cars and vans in Enniscorthy overnight being investigated by Gardaí

A series of thefts from a parked cars and vans in the Greenville area of Enniscorthy overnight is being investigated by Gardaí.

The break in’s occurred in a quiet residential estate and is believed to have been committed by professional criminals. A significant amount of goods were stolen from the vehicles.

It is unknown exactly how many vehicles were involved but already at least a dozen owners of cars and vans have reported damage to their vehicles.

The belief a professional gang specialising in such crimes is responsible is compounded by the fact that a car jamming device is understood to have been used to render car and van alarms inoperable. House door safety cameras which could have been used to identify the culprits were also put out of action.

No arrests have so far been made and Garda investigations are continuing.

