SETU hosts wellbeing summit with County Wexford Chamber Skillnet

South East Technological University (SETU) partnered with County Wexford Chamber Skillnet to host the ‘Thriving for Success: Well People, Well Culture, Well Business’ wellbeing summit in Wexford.

The summit was an opportunity for local businesses and organisations to come together to discuss collaboration, education, and innovation in the development of comprehensive wellbeing policies and strategies. SETU’s Centre for Insurance, Risk, and Data Analytics Studies (CIRDAS) partnered with colleagues to bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and business executives to raise awareness about the importance of prioritising employee wellbeing in the workplace and to share best practice and evidence-based approaches for fostering a healthy work environment.

Summit discussions provided practical tools and resources with attendees for implementing effective wellbeing initiatives tailored to the needs of diverse industries and workforce demographics. A key theme of the event was to inspire those in leadership to commit to driving cultural change to create sustainable approaches to wellbeing across organisations.

Speaking about the launch, Eoin O’Brien, Lifelong Learning Manager at SETU in Carlow commented, “We are delighted to support our colleagues at County Wexford Chamber Skillnet in hosting the wellbeing summit. At SETU and CIRDAS, we firmly believe that equality, diversity, and inclusion are a critical part of developing a positive work setting which at its essence helps to ensure that organisations are creating an environment for their employees that is safe, supportive, and inclusive of all people. By nurturing a diverse workforce, whether it is defined by sexual orientation, disability, race, religion, age, gender, or in any other way, allows an organisation to reap the proven benefits of multiple perspectives that boosts creativity and enhances decision making.”

Ireland has experienced a significant shift in its economic landscape, marked by rapid globalisation, technological advancements, and evolving workplace dynamics. While these changes have brought about numerous opportunities for growth and innovation, they have also introduced unprecedented challenges to the wellbeing of the Irish workforce in relation to work-life balance and mental health.

The Thriving for Success summit brought together various organisations to combine collective efforts and strategic interventions that create workplaces where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to thrive, both personally and professionally. The event represents a pivotal step towards building a healthier, happier, and more resilient workforce in the region.

Therese O’Connor, Manager at County Wexford Chamber Skillnet, said, “As network manager, I firmly believe that the ‘Thriving for Success: Well People, Well Culture, Well Business’ wellbeing summit holds immense significance for our local businesses. By focusing on cultivating well people, fostering a well culture, and nurturing well businesses, this event promises to equip our business community with the tools and strategies necessary to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. It’s not just about enhancing individual wellbeing; it’s about empowering our businesses to flourish holistically, creating a healthier, happier, and more prosperous county Wexford for all.”

