SETU Higher Education Institute receive €5,571,669 funding boost

SETU receiving over €5,5714,669 in grants for research equipment and infrastructure upgrades is a major boost, a Fine Gael General Election Candidate, Cllr Cathal Byrne has said.

The funding was announced by Fine Gael Minister Patrick O’Donovan under the Higher Education Research Equipment Grant and under the Devolved Capital Grant.

Cllr Cathal Byrne said: “I am pleased to see this significant funding boost for SETU, which will allow for the purchase of world-leading research equipment to serve the research and development needs of Irish industry.

“A total of €5,571,669 will also allow for small-scale building works to improve energy efficiency and decarbonisation, to carry out health and safety works, access upgrades, and other refurbishments and upgrades.

“With €80 million being allocated to college campuses across the country, this is a significant investment in the third level sector in Ireland.

“This is further evidence of Fine Gael’s commitment to providing the resources necessary for students and university staff to access the best facilities and equipment to allow them to flourish.

“Higher Education Institutes are not immune from the challenges of meeting climate targets, and this grant will support them to make the necessary energy and decarbonisation upgrades.

“Research plays such an important role in the Irish economy, and it is crucial that we continue to be innovative in the space.

SETU carry out vital research activities and this funding will support them to build upon their achievements in the space to date by ensuring access to world-class equipment for students and staff.

“We all know the value and emphasis placed on research and innovation by multi-nationals and our own indigenous SMEs. SETU continuing to be an important hub of Ireland’s research drive will help attract investment and jobs for many years to come.

“SETU is an important pillar of the community. I look forward to seeing the fruits of these grants and to continuing to work closely with them,” Cllr Cathal Byrne concluded.

