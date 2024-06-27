SETU sets up new course designed for influencers

‘Influencer’ is becoming one of the most sought after careers for younger workers.

The South East Technological University is offering a new three-year degree course in Content Creation and Social Media from September.

A survey of 1-thousand people found a quarter think they’d make more working as an influencer, compared to their current job.

The research by Pure Telecom, shows 60 per cent of under-35s would like to be an influencer.

Course Director and Senior Lecturer at SETU , Dr Irene McCormick believes anyone can become an influencer, if they put in the work and the rewards can be huge through this whole new area of communication

