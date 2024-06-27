Back to News

SETU sets up new course designed for influencers

News

AuthorNews Desk

‘Influencer’ is becoming one of the most sought after careers for younger workers.

The South East Technological University is offering a new three-year degree course in Content Creation and Social Media from September.

A survey of 1-thousand people found a quarter think they’d make more working as an influencer, compared to their current job.

The research by Pure Telecom, shows 60 per cent of under-35s would like to be an influencer.

Course Director and Senior Lecturer at SETU , Dr Irene McCormick believes anyone can become an influencer, if they put in  the work  and the rewards can be huge through this whole new area of communication

 

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave