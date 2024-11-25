SETU’s online CAO event to support parents of school leavers

South East Technological University (SETU) is hosting an online event to help parents and guardians guide school leavers in choosing the right college and courses.

This one-hour virtual session will take place on Tuesday, 26 November, from 7pm to 8pm, and is tailored to equip parents with key information about the CAO process and important dates.

SETU remains a popular choice for Leaving Certificate students from the south east and beyond. During the event, SETU’s outreach team will provide a clear overview of the CAO system and showcase the diverse range of courses and student supports available at the University. Topics covered will include pathways from further education colleges, grants, sports scholarships, and much more.

Event details and registration can be found at www.setu.ie/parents.

Jess Lawton, Marketing & Outreach Officer, explains the importance of parental involvement in the decision-making process. While the student is best placed to list courses in order of genuine preference, in many cases it is their parents, who get in touch by phone or online chat with queries.

“Choosing the right courses and colleges is a big step for school leavers. While students ultimately decide their course preferences, parents often have questions and play a critical role in offering guidance.

“With the option to choose 10 courses at Level 8 and another 10 at Levels 7 and 6, it’s essential that students carefully rank their preferences to secure a college place they’ll love next year. This event is designed to give parents the tools to support them. We also encourage parents to join us at our Open Days in 2025 where they can ask more specific questions about courses,” said Jess.

Hugh Ryan, Schools and Alumni Liaison Officer, highlights the event’s focus on alleviating concerns. “Following College Awareness Week, this session is all about ensuring parents and guardians feel confident about the CAO process. As well as outlining the CAO process, we’ll also spotlight the range of supports SETU offers to its students,” Hugh said.

The CAO online application facility for 2025 entry opened on 5 November and CAO applicants have until 1 February to apply and until 1 July to submit their change of mind application.

