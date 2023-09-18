11 local Wexford stores receive top honours at the 2023 Londis Retailing Awards

Londis retailers from every corner of the country, including Wexford, descended on the Armada Hotel in Co Clare recently for the 2023 Londis Retailing Awards.

The Londis Retailing Awards have been running for more than 20 years and recognises stores that excel across all areas of store performance. This year more than 80 Londis retailers received Retailing Awards, including 11 stores from Wexford.

The Londis stores to receive Londis Retailing Awards are:

David Dillon’s Londis Fethard-on-Sea

Paul and Valerie Boggan’s Londis Rosslare Strand

Michael Hanrahan’s Londis Piercetown and Londis The Faythe

Martin and Catherine Canavan’s Londis Inch

Denis and Marie O’Doherty’s Londis Our Lady’s Island

Anthony Doyle’s Londis Coolcotts

James O’Brien’s Londis Larkins Cropss

Kevin O’Shea’s Londis Campile

Stephen Doyle’s Londis Gorey

Congratulating all Londis retailers on the night, Conor Hayes, Sales Director, Londis said: “This year we are excited to see a return of the prestigious Londis Retailing Awards. These awards are recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud. I want to congratulate all the Wexford retailers and their teams on this outstanding achievement.”

In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including customer service, the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, and the store’s commitment to upholding the highest standards across all facets of their stores. This includes the addition of robust BWG Food Safety and Hygiene audits to this year’s Programme. These exemplary Londis retailers received their award in recognition of their commitment to implementing exceptionally high standards throughout their store, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local community.

This year’s awards were held as part of the Londis Conference 2023 entitled Achieving Together, which was chaired by sports journalist Evanne Ni Chuillinn. Special guest speakers included legendary rugby player and coach, Ronan O’Gara, outstanding jockey Rachel Blackmore and endurance athlete and motivation speaker Gerry Duffy.

Related