Wexford Gardaí say they are concerned with the large number of burglaries in the county over the last number of weeks.

Since the 20th of December 14 burglaries have occurred across the county of Wexford.

Wexford Gardaí say most of the burglaries occurred in the Enniscorthy area. Gardaí have told South East Radio that on New Years Eve four burglaries occurred.

On that day one of the crimes occurred in Killoughrum, Caim. That was between 4pm and 7pm. Entry to the house was made by breaking of glass in the rear door. The house was entered, jewellery and cash was stolen.

Another in Knockmoore in Caim on the same day between 3pm and 8pm. The glass was once again broken in the rear door and the house was entered. In this case a massage gun and cigarettes were taken along with jewellery. The third burglary on the 31st of December happened in Cloheden Caim Enniscorthy between 4:20pm and 5pm. In this case the front door was forced and a jar with loose coins was stolen. The final crime on that day happened between 1:30pm and 6:30pm in Clonroche. A rear window was forced open there, the house was entered and cash and jewellery was taken.

Speaking on Alan Corcoran’s ‘Morning Mix’ Sergeant Eddie Wilde spoke about their appeal ” in particular we are seeking information for a black car, possibly an Audi or similar that was acting suspiciously in the area where these burglaries occurred”

He added that people need to “lock up and light up during hours of darkness” and engage with neighbours and be pro-active in the community.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 924 2580. You can also contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

