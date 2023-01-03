Gardaí are still appealing for help in locating a Wexford teen.

Daniel O’Mahony was last seen in the Bridgetown area of County Wexford on Friday December 30th.He is described as being 6ft in height, is medium build, and has short hair and brown eyes. It has not been confirmed what the teenager was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Wexford Gardaí have confirmed to South East Radio News that 16 year old Daniel O Mahoney is believed to be in the Cork area

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.