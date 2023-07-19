SJI budget 2024 proposal to look after the ageing population in Wexford

The government should not repeat what Social Justice Ireland says are the ‘mistakes’ of last year’s budget.

It wants the coalition to prioritise the vulnerable this year.

Michelle Murphy from Social Justice Ireland told South East Radio about some of the measures they are outlining for older people in their 2024 budget proposal:

“Between 2021 and 2022 you saw a jump of 55,000 older people living in poverty. Older people who live alone are particularly vulnerable with high costs. So we are looking for a €5 increase to the living alone allowance and a €25 increase to the pension too.”

In addition they are calling for a €25 disability allowance to be granted to those with a disability as those living with a disability are at greater risk of poverty.