Wexford to submit application for funding of night-time economy

Photo Credit: Discover Ireland

The Government has announced three new initiatives to support the night-time economy.

€800,000 is being allocated to support arts centres to open late, along with a pilot plan to turn Dublin’s Moore Street Market into an evening food and culture destination.

The announcement also includes the €2million e Noise Mitigation Grant Scheme to help venues sound-proof their premises, with grants of up to €70,000.

Councillor Michael Sheehan is welcoming the initiative and is calling for Wexford county to come together to submit an application for funding.

