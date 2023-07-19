Wexford to submit application for funding of night-time economy

The Government has announced three new initiatives to support the night-time economy.

€800,000 is being allocated to support arts centres to open late, along with a pilot plan to turn Dublin’s Moore Street Market into an evening food and culture destination.

The announcement also includes the €2million e Noise Mitigation Grant Scheme to help venues sound-proof their premises, with grants of up to €70,000.

Councillor Michael Sheehan is welcoming the initiative and is calling for Wexford county to come together to submit an application for funding.