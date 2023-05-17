South East on Track is calling on Irish Ferries to offer Sail and Rail for their crossings out of Rosslare Europort. Sail and Rail offers a combined ferry and train ticket from destinations in Ireland to the UK.

In a statement South East on Track said the following:

“Irish Ferries offers this option to passengers at Dublin Port despite the closest railway stations at Connolly and Tara Street being in the region of an hour’s walk away. Rosslare Europort Railway Station is very near to the port building, in the region of a six minute walk. The passenger bus which takes foot passengers from the ferry could make this journey even shorter again.

On the other side, the walk to Pembroke Dock Railway Station is less than 20 minutes, and considerably closer than any railway station is to Dublin Port.In an era when people are looking for more environmentally friendly ways to travel, Irish Ferries opening up Sail and Rail to passengers using Rosslare Europort seems like an easy win.

Further, with cycling and rail holidays becoming ever more popular, this is an ideal way to bring potential tourists into the south-east region and allow them to explore without having to come through Dublin. The reopening of the South Wexford Line between Wexford and Waterford, which they have consistently campaigned for, would only add to this S&R offering, with the potential to open up the South and West of Ireland via Sail and Rail from Rosslare.

With Iarnrod Eireann announcing later services to Gorey from Dublin from May 22nd, there is hope that increased rail connections from Rosslare to Dublin and Waterford can increase the tourism and travel options for the people of our region. Additionally, a new larger ferry, The Oscar Wilde, will begin operation on the Rosslare-Pembroke route this Summer.Irish Ferries’ competitor out of Rosslare, Stena Line, already offers Sail and Rail out of the port.”

In a week where the ship Oscar Wilde is completing berth trials at Rosslare, they’re calling on Irish Ferries to match Stena Line, and give people living in this region greater choice when the new ship arrives in early June.