Sports Active Wexford to benefit from funding to support sports participation

Sports Active Wexford will benefits from €114,800 in funding allocation towards Sports Participation, Youth Leadership, Volunteer Supports, and Girls Get Active Initiatives.

Sport Ireland will distribute the funds following Government approval of the distribution of a further round of Dormant Accounts Funding.

€51,500 will go towards the hub for community sports and physical activity in New Ross. Last year, New Ross was approved as a base for a hub providing information, support and advice on sports and physical activities to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle. Hubs like the one in New Ross will recognise the diversity of the local community and seek to reach out and increase participation across the community.

€30,000 will be directed towards a sports participation project demonstrating innovation for sports inclusion while €12,300 will support the HerMoves initiative, which aims to reduce the dropout rate among adolescent girls. €15,000 will be directed towards volunteer supports, assisting those volunteering in disadvantaged communities and/or people with disabilities while €6000 will support Sports Active Wexford’s youth leadership initiative, which is designed to increase engagement and counter early school dropouts.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has welcomed the fudning:

“My Government colleagues and I are committed to promoting the benefits of sport and physical activity among those experiencing disadvantage and people with disabilities. This funding specifically supports Sports Active Wexford in delivering some fantastic initiatives related to sports participation, in particular among those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. A particular highlight is the Girls Get Active initiative. Too many girls stop participating in sport during their teenage years and I hope that this programme will help to reverse this trend.”

The Dormant Accounts Fund enables unclaimed funds from accounts in Irish credit institutions to be utilised to support the development of individuals who are economically or educationally disadvantaged, or those affected by a disability.

