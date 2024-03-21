Sports Active Wexford to received €378,392 in funding

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that Sports Active Wexford will receive €378,392 in funding this year.

Welcoming the funding, Minister Browne commended how Sports Active Wexford “is at the heart of sport in County Wexford. I’m delighted to confirm that the Government’s investment in core funding will rise to ensure that they have the ability to encourage participation in sport and physical activity across County Wexford through a variety of programmes and supports for our county’s clubs and communities.

“The investment in County Wexford forms part of an excellent record in delivering investment in sport. Nationally, the funding tots up to the highest ever level of Core investment into National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships, increasing by almost €11.9m over the lifecycle of the National Sports Policy 2018-2027.

