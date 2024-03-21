Motorist caught speeding at 157km/hr in an 80km/hr zone in Monamolin

A motorist was caught speeding at 157km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the R731 in Monamolin over the St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend.

Throughout the St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, 14th of March 2024 to 7am Tuesday, 19th March 2024. Almost 1,800 drivers were caught speeding across the long weekend nationally with 175 arrests made for driving under the influence.

Other notable top speeds detected in each speed zone include:

• 113km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on Coolock Lane, Dublin 17

• 147km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the R838 in Cookstown, Dublin 24

• 209km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N3 in Daggan, Butlersbridge, Co. Cavan

• 155km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M8 in Clonmore, Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during this period included:

• Using Mobile Phones – more than 170

• Unaccompanied learner drivers – 92

• No seatbelts – 59

In addition:

• More than 75 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied

• Over 385 vehicles seized for having no tax or insurance

Throughout the weekend, there were three fatalities on our roads and five serious collisions took place that resulted in five people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Chief Superintendent, Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said, “An Garda Síochána is grateful to motorists and all those on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend for their support and cooperation with our road safety operation. We must continue to be mindful of our actions behind the wheel and prioritise safe driving habits every day to ensure we keep all road users safe.”

“Gardaí nationwide continue to work hard to enforce road traffic laws and highlight the importance of road safety among communities. We appeal to schools, workplaces, colleges and community groups to help us raise awareness among all ages, and we are always happy to get the opportunity to present to groups.”

“Every single one of us have a responsibility to practice good driver behaviour and prevent both road fatalities and serious injury road traffic collisions. We have got to work together.”

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and keep your eyes always on the road.

