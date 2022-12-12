Strongest year yet for IDA created jobs

Almost 33,000 new jobs were created by multi-national companies operating here over the past year.

This is the highest level of growth ever according to IDA Ireland.

It means there are now over 300,000 people working for foreign multinationals here, up 9 per cent on last year.

The Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar says it’s been a strong year, however growth will be slower in 2023

 

