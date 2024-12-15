Talks Continue About Who Will be Next Ceann Comhairle

Government Formation talks continue between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, as rumours of a deal is said to be close to being done with the Regional independents group.

There’s some doubt as to whether Wexford TD Verona Murphy will be the first female Ceann Comhairle.

Independents meet next week – ahead of the nomination.

The Sunday Independent claims Fianna Fail is split, with pressure mounting on party leader Micheál Martin, in a row over who will be the next Ceann Comhairle.

Reports suggest that the Independents group nomination of Deputy Murphy is causing some Drama.

Related