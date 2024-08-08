Tánaiste believes that next General Election will not take place until early next year

The Tánaiste has told South East Radio that he believes that a General Election will not be held until early next year.

Míchael Martin was speaking following a visit to Wexford for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

In an extensive interview with Alan Corcoran, the Fianna Fáil leader discussed many topics including opportunities for Wexford, the importance of the Fleadh, and immigration.

When questioned about when he believes the next General Election will be held, the Tánaiste gave this response:

“It’s likely to be February or March; the budget will happen in October. We have to do a finance bill and a social protection bill. The major piece of work that the government has to do is the budget. There’s a defamation act that we’d like to get through, as well as the Mental Health Act and James Brown’s gambling legislation, which is a huge piece of work. We’d like to get all those pieces of legislation done, so it’ll be tight, but that’s the timeline.”

