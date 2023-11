Dereliction does not have to be inevitable.

That’s the view of a Wexford Councillor who made the comment in reference to the Shopfront Improvement scheme in Wexford town.

Under the scheme, photo installations have been made at Lowneys mall, Crescent Quay and The Mechanics Institute.

Leonard Kelly said that although it would be better to see the units in active use, the installations are a vast improvement.

