Taoiseach tells South East Radio his party did not attempt to stop RTE posting a video

The Taoiseach claims his party didn’t attempt to stop RTÉ posting a video of his interaction with a care worker. A video of Simon Harris speaking with Charlotte Fallon has gone viral, with the Taoiseach apologising for his approach to the interaction.

The Irish Daily Mail is today reporting Fine Gael figures contacted the State Broadcaster to raise concerns over how the video would be featured.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, the Taoiseach says he’s not aware of any attempts from his party to stop the video from being posted.

However, the Public Expenditure Minister is defending contact between Fine Gael staff and RTE about the video saying that these contacts occur outside of election campaigns as well.

