SETU launches TU RISE

South East Technological University (SETU) proudly launched the highly anticipated TU RISE (TU Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise) on Wednesday, 20 November, at SETU’s Cork Road Campus. The event brought together leaders from industry, academia, and policymaking to celebrate the initiative’s transformative potential and its role in driving regional growth and development.

SETU President, Professor Veronica Campbell, opened the event with a warm welcome, emphasizing the University’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration through TU RISE. Professor Marie Claire Van Hout, SETU’s Vice President for Research, Innovation and Impact, provided a strategic overview of the initiative, underscoring its importance in strengthening SETU’s engagement with regional enterprises.

Prof. Campbell remarked, “The launch of TU RISE today is not just the start of a new initiative; it marks a bold step forward in our collective pursuit of excellence, opportunity, and impact. This is a defining moment for SETU, but also an invitation to each of us to participate in something larger than ourselves. Together, through collaboration, curiosity, and bold thinking, we can achieve the transformative change we seek.”

Dr. Geraldine Canny highlighted the opportunities TU RISE offers for both businesses and researchers, detailing how the initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic research and practical, real-world applications.

A key feature of the event was a roundtable discussion focused on regional development and the pivotal role research plays in driving economic growth. The discussion, led by Prof. Felicity Kelliher, featured prominent experts, including Prof. Dominique Foray from EPFL, Dr. James O’Sullivan, Head of Innovation and Commercialisation at SETU, and Louise Grubb, entrepreneur and director at Trivium Vet.

The event also showcased several insightful presentations, including:

Dr. Patrick Lynch’s introduction to the TU RISE Digital Masterclass.

Ed Murphy of Greentech HQ, who shared practical strategies for integrating sustainability into regional businesses.

Dr. Laurence Fitzhenry and the OTRG team, who discussed their successful collaboration with Bausch + Lomb.

Michael Flynn of FLI Global, who spoke about his experience working on collaborative projects with SETU.

The launch attracted a diverse audience, including regional business leaders, SETU academics and staff, as well as representatives from regional development agencies and the Southern Regional Assembly. TU RISE is co-financed by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the ERDF Southern, Eastern & Midland Regional Programme 2021-27.

