The Colman Doyle Building sold

The Iconic Colman Doyle Building on South Main Street, Wexford has sold for 2 Million Euro over the asking price in an auction this afternoon

The Auction which took place in the Talbot Hotel was over in 45 minutes

There were five different lots and each sold separately with lot 1 going to Guineys Department Store the nationwide retailer

The other lots were sold to local business men

Speaking to South East Radio News John Radford Managing Director of Sherry FitzGerald Radford said it was great news for Wexford Town

