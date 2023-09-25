€50,000 of Suspected Drugs and €40,800 Cash Seized in Wexford

Gardaí seized approximately €50,000 of combined drugs, €40,800 in cash and arrested nine people during Operation Tara searches that took place in Wexford between 8th September 2023 and 22nd September 2023.

Gardaí attached to the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit, along with regular uniform units and local detective units conducted a number of searches in Wexford over the past two weeks. Approximately €50,000 worth of drugs were seized. The drugs seized included heroin, mephedrone, cocaine and cannabis. €40,800 in cash was also seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

6 men and 2 women (ages ranging from 20s to 50s) have already appeared before the Courts as part of these investigations.

A woman, aged in her 40s was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations ongoing.

Related