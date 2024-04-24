RehabCare Wexford Resource Centre Nominated for Combating Social Isolation and Enhancing Quality of Life for Older People.

RehabCare Wexford Resource Centre proudly announces its nomination for the prestigious Irish Healthcare Centre Award under the ‘Healthcare Initiative’ category. The nomination recognises the outstanding contribution of Aois Ór, the holistic healthcare initiative for older adults, in addressing the unique needs of the ageing population. The Irish Healthcare Centre Awards will be held at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dublin on May 10th.

Established over eight years ago, Aois Ór was conceived as a response to the evolving needs of older adults within the Wexford community. Focused on promoting positive well-being, physical activity, and community engagement, the initiative has become synonymous with empowerment and inclusivity. It aligns seamlessly with RehabCare’s ethos of empowering individuals to lead lives of their choosing within their communities.

The success of the service lies in its comprehensive approach, which encompasses creativity, spirituality, leisure, education, transition planning, reminiscence programmes, and health promotion. Through strategic partnerships with external support services and community organisations, Aois Ór has effectively mitigated the impact of social isolation among older adults while enhancing their quality of life.

Gráinne Fogarty, Director of RehabCare said: “Aois Ór’s nomination for the Irish Healthcare Centre Award is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our staff. Aois Ór has not only transformed lives but has also fostered a sense of belonging and purpose within our community.”

Research conducted over the years has underscored the positive impact of Aois Ór on the psychosocial health and well-being of its service users. Drawing from findings by the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) at Trinity College, the initiative has demonstrated that participation in creative activities positively correlates with quality of life and psychological health among older adults.

Ms Fogarty added: “Looking ahead, Aois Ór remains committed to further enhancing its services to meet the evolving needs of the community. Plans include ongoing consultation sessions with members, expansion of partnerships, and the introduction of new activities aimed at promoting holistic well-being and social inclusion.”

“The success of Aois Ór is not only a reflection of its impact on individuals but also its resonance with RehabCare’s broader organisational goals. By providing a distinct and responsive Day service model for older adults, Aois Ór embodies RehabCare’s commitment to delivering innovative and person-centred care. As we celebrate this nomination, we extend our gratitude to all those who have supported and contributed to the success of Aois Ór. Together, we continue to pave the way for healthier, more inclusive communities. Congratulations to the team at Aois Ór” said Ms Fogarty.

