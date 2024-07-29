Back to News

The Fleadh is almost here and there’s still time to volunteer

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

30/03/.2024 30/03/.2024 Betty Connors, John Roche, Grace Murphy, Corra O’Donovan and Scott O’Reilly pictured at the launch of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. The event, organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and hosted by the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee, is expected to draw over half a million visitors to the Sunny Southeast. This year's theme, 'A Fleadh for All', reflects its inclusive nature, welcoming both seasoned attendees and first-time visitors. The festival will bring together 15,000 musicians, dancers, singers, and storytellers from diverse communities across Ireland, showcasing traditional Irish music, dance, and culture. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and Wexford Credit Union. RTÉ and TG4 will once again act as broadcast and live broadcasting partners, respectively. Picture Andres Poveda

It’s less than one week to the biggest entertainment festival in Wexford in decades with the All Ireland Fleadh Ceoil

Up to 500,000 people are expected to attend the week long event with traditional musicians of all ages playing to an International audience from 4th to the 11th of August

Music will be heard from inside and outside on every street and lane in the Town with 18 different venues signed up

Over one thousand volunteers have come on board to ensure safety and enjoyment

However Mayor of Wexford Councillor George Lawlor says it still not too late to volunteer for the Fleadh

Register now at www.fleadhcheoil.ie

