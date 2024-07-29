Wexford Boxing Board President attends Olympics as IABA Ambassador

The President of Wexford County Boxing Board is in Paris for the opening weekend of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, having been named among two inaugural IABA Paris Ambassadors.

Nicky, who is the sitting Chair of Ballagh Boxing Club, is a former President of the IABA, an IABA Hall of Fame inducee and a recipient of the IABA’s Services to Boxing Award. His co-Ambassador is Anna Moore of St. Francis Boxing Club, Limerick – often known as the Mammy of Irish Boxing.

Nicky and Anna attended an reception at the Embassy of Ireland, Paris, hosted by Ireland’s Ambassador to France, Niall Burgess, and attended by An Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister Catherine Green. The IABA Paris Ambassadors were the only sport NGB (National Governing Body) representatives presented to An Taoiseach. Also in attendance at the reception were the President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, its CEO, Peter Sherrard and Sport Ireland CEO, Dr. Una May.

Chair of the IABA Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll, is accompanying the Ambassadors to Paris and says ““It’s a great honour to travel with Anna and Nicky to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – their decades-long commitment to boxing is nothing short of remarkable. Anna and Nicky, and the thousands of others in clubs throughout the Association who give relentlessly of their time, skill and knowledge, are the lifeblood of our sport. I’m looking forward to sitting in the stands of the North Paris Arena with them, as we witness our historic Paris team begin their Olympic campaign” He adds “Nicky’s services to his club, his local community, his county and his sport are immense. It’s people like Nicky who keep our sport alive”

