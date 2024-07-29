EirGrid, securing today and sustaining tomorrow

EirGrid is proud to sponsor South East Radio for Fleadh Cheoil 2024

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, is working to transform the power system for a cleaner energy future.

In the face of the climate change crisis, our electricity system must be developed so that 80% of our electricity can come from renewables by 2030, as set out by Government.

This transition will be a stepping stone towards the ultimate ambition to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As electricity can be generated without carbon emissions, harnessing renewable sources such as wind and solar in a move towards a cleaner energy future is crucial in our response to climate change.

As well as developing grid infrastructure on land, EirGrid has been tasked by Government to deliver a plan-led approach for connecting offshore wind to the electricity grid, including the delivery of grid transmission infrastructure to connect offshore renewable energy resources to points along the south coast, including Wexford.

These projects will not only contribute towards meeting Ireland’s climate action targets but will also provide the electricity capacity needed to meet increasing electricity demand and support economic growth to the county.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2023 sets out that Ireland needs 9GW of onshore wind capacity by 2030, with at least 5GW of offshore capacity, along with Solar PV capacity of 8GW.

Bringing more renewable energy resources onto the grid will allow us to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels for generating electricity and will help Ireland achieve its climate goals.

However, with nature facing a critical threat of its own, these changes to the electricity system must reflect the need to protect and enhance ecosystems.

With these projects on the horizon, EirGrid will be taking its nature restoration action offshore and is currently developing designs for offshore cables and substations which will attract marine life to infrastructure, such as carbon-neutral reef cubes, ‘fish hotels,’ and Marine Matts that protect subsea cables and pipelines.

We at EirGrid look forward to harnessing innovative solutions to ensure a resilient energy future for everyone, through collaboration and engagement with communities, local partners and stakeholders in Wexford and across the south coast.

To learn more about how EirGrid is powering up Ireland, visit eirgrid.ie.

South East Radio Proudly Welcomes The Fleadh To Co Wexford. Sponsored by EirGrid, powering up communities, powering up Ireland.

