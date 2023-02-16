The glass is half full

A new survey has shown that a blue sky on a sunny day or seeing a beautiful landscape are amongst the top things to make us happy and with spring on the way we won’t argue with that!

Also making the list are puppies, lie-in’s and finding cash in an old coat!

The survey also suggests that 46% of us consider ourselves to be “lucky” whilst 10% say they are down on their luck. The lucky ones share the reasons why they feel this way and it might not be what you think!

  • you have your own teeth and hair
  • you’ve had a solid upbringing
  • you own your own home and don’t rent
  • you had a happy childhood
  • you have a great relationship
  • you’ve met your soulmate
  • you own your own car
  • you’ve not resorted to plastic surgery

So there you have it!

The glass is always half full here at South East Radio!

