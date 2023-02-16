The glass is half full

A new survey has shown that a blue sky on a sunny day or seeing a beautiful landscape are amongst the top things to make us happy and with spring on the way we won’t argue with that!
Also making the list are puppies, lie-in’s and finding cash in an old coat!
The survey also suggests that 46% of us consider ourselves to be “lucky” whilst 10% say they are down on their luck. The lucky ones share the reasons why they feel this way and it might not be what you think!
- you have your own teeth and hair
- you’ve had a solid upbringing
- you own your own home and don’t rent
- you had a happy childhood
- you have a great relationship
- you’ve met your soulmate
- you own your own car
- you’ve not resorted to plastic surgery
So there you have it!
The glass is always half full here at South East Radio!