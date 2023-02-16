The glass is half full

A new survey has shown that a blue sky on a sunny day or seeing a beautiful landscape are amongst the top things to make us happy and with spring on the way we won’t argue with that!

Also making the list are puppies, lie-in’s and finding cash in an old coat!

The survey also suggests that 46% of us consider ourselves to be “lucky” whilst 10% say they are down on their luck. The lucky ones share the reasons why they feel this way and it might not be what you think!

you have your own teeth and hair

you’ve had a solid upbringing

you own your own home and don’t rent

you had a happy childhood

you have a great relationship

you’ve met your soulmate

you own your own car

you’ve not resorted to plastic surgery

So there you have it!

The glass is always half full here at South East Radio!