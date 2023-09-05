The National Opera House in Wexford celebrates 15th birthday

Today sees The National Opera House, in Wexford celebrate its 15th birthday. The now iconic venue has presented thousands of local, national and international events including performances, conferences, workshops, and conferring ceremonies, which has brought in excess of two million people through its doors.

On September 5, 2008 Wexford Opera House, now officially the National Opera House since 2014, opened its doors to the public with a very special live broadcast of The Late Late Show.

Some artists and production companies choose Wexford specifically to use for their rehearsals in preparation for their performances, owing to the perfect combination of venue facilities, the ability to walk from accommodation to venue with ease, great cafes/restaurants and of course the hospitality from the local community, fostered over decades from hosting artists during the world-renowned Opera Festival. It’s been a game changer for the community and economy of Wexford, leading the way for other entertainment and events to grow and develop in the area.

There have been many highlights over the years and many challenges, but one of the consistent elements in its journey from concept to actuality, is current Chairman of the National Opera House, Paul Hennessey. Commenting on his long association with the National Opera House, Paul said, “As we reach another milestone in the story of the National Opera House, it is gratifying to note the exciting range and variety of work being presented throughout the year, and to see the patron community that has grown and developed around the activities in the House. The success of the venue is down to the National Opera House team who have shown huge commitment and resilience over the last fifteen years, sometimes in very challenging circumstances. The National Opera House has established itself as a key part of Ireland’s cultural infrastructure and is firmly at the heart of cultural activities in Wexford. It has a distinguished past and a bright future and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy some of the exciting performances which we have programmed to celebrate our fifteenth birthday.”

Although consistently delivering a range of diverse and exciting programming, the National Opera House remains almost entirely dependent on box-office sales, donations, and voluntary commitment to continue to operate.

Plans are in place to mark the 15th birthday including a ’Donate €15 for 15 years’ competition. Those who donate €15 to the National Opera House will be entered into a draw to win tickets to attend events in the National Opera House in 2024. THREE lucky winners will receive FIVE pairs of tickets each, that’s 15 pairs of tickets in total. And if that wasn’t enough, some of Wexford’s top and most generous businesses have kindly donated a few ‘birthday presents’ as additional prizes. The competition runs until Sunday, 31st December 2023. Visit the National Opera House website to enter.

The National Opera House, in addition to being the home of Wexford Festival Opera, is a year-round receiving venue which hosts local, national and international events including all genres of music, dance, theatre, spoken-word, comedy and education. It is also available for corporate events and as a unique and memorable wedding venue.

Keep up-to-date for the latest events and news on http://www.nationaloperahouse.ie, follow on social media and sign-up to receive the National Opera House newsletter.