The South East is bracing itself for a turbulent week of weather

The South East is bracing itself for very strong winds of up to 200 kilometres an hour next weekend

Storm Nigel will arrive by Friday, bringing unsettled conditions according to Met Eireann’s long term forecast but that’s not the only adverse weather headed our way.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly says there could be torrential downpours as early as tomorrow as Storm Lee heads our way.

Meanwhile Thousands of people from right across Wexford will be making their to Rathiniska for the ploughing this week and the the advice is bring the wellies and rain gear. Met Eireann is predicting a wet week as Europe’s largest outdoor event will kicks off tomorrow and will run until Thursday in Co Laois.

Assistant Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna Marie McHugh says they’re not going to let the rain stop them.

