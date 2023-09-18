Emergency crews fight apartment fire in Lower George’s Street overnight

Wexford Gardaí & Fire services are appealing for information following an overnight fire in an apartment building in Wexford town.

The fire occurred just after 4am at 10 Lower Georges Street at a property owned by the council. Fire crews arrived on scene just before half past 4 this morning. Two ambulances also attended the scene.

A number of residents on the third and fourth floors were helped to safety by emergency crews.

No injuries have been reported but four residents were taken to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance as a pre-caution due to smoke inhalation.

The scene remains closed as Gardaí and fire crews conduct a technical examination and check the building.

Wexford Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch as they conduct their investigations.

