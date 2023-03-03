“They saved lives that night” – Brendan Howlin TD

Earlier today, former Labour leader Brendan Howlin spoke to South East Radio outside Wexford General Hospital following the devastating fire. He commended the staff and fire units that responded on Wednesday evening stating that, “They saved lives that night”.

He says that now is the time for “the bravery, the speed, the professionalism of the team has to be matched by the actions from the government” and reconstruction needs to start immediately.

He is calling on government to fast track the 96 bed unit to be constructed at the same time as the rebuild and the same contractor can do both jobs at the same time. He says that it is possible to have a new facility ready within 18 months to two years.

In tribute to the efforts of the team here, “the government should commit itself today to providing that facility”.

He reiterated his appreciation for the emergency services and all of the hospital and staff calling it a “miracle” that the hospital is back operational today.

Maternity services are operational from this morning at 9am and outpatient services to resume in the next few days.