13 Wexford students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

13 students from Co Wexford have received prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.

A total of 677 first-year students from Ireland and overseas received awards, which were delivered in person for the first time since 2019.

Entrance Exhibition Awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

The students come from 460 different schools, from 31 counties on the island of Ireland and 31 countries overseas.

Provost of Trinity, Dr Linda Doyle, said: “The recipients of the Entrance Exhibition Awards are now in the first year of their studies in Trinity, but they had to contend with the uncertainties and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepared for their Leaving Cert examinations.

“I hope the resilience they developed during that difficult period will always stand to them and I hope they are now making the most of the Trinity experience.

“I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and affirm the hugely important role played by parents, guardians, teachers and all school staff in preparing students as they embark on the next stage of their education journey.”

Changes made to the awards scheme in 2018 meant that students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with a minimum of 500 points in the Leaving Certificate (or its equivalent EU/EEA second level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for Mathematics.

Previously, any students receiving 560 or more points (excluding bonus points) were awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards, which meant that up to 20 students from any one school could qualify.

The Entrance Exhibition Awards were awarded to 433 students from Leinster, 99 from Munster, 58 from Ulster and 47 from Connacht.

Awardees receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

The successful students are: BILL LEE , FCJ Secondary School, Bunclody NED MAHER, St Mary’s CBS, Enniscorthy EMMA MURPHY & NADINE POWER, Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy EOGHAN STAFFORD, Good Counsel College SOFIA KELLY, Scoil Mhuire, Collcotts MATTHEW JOHN MOLLOY & BEN POWER, St Peter’s College Wexford NEASA NIC CORCRAIN, Loreto Secondary School, Wexford MARYKATE DONOHUE, Presentation Secondary School, Wexford BRID KAVANAGH, Meánscoil Gharman NATHAN DANIEL, Bridgetown College VIVIENNE CAOIMHE RADFORD, Gorey Community College