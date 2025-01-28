Tips from the Gardai to Prepare for Safe Driving This Bank Holiday Weekend

As the first Bank Holiday weekend of the year approaches, Wexford Gardai are reminding motorists to take extra precautions on the roads, especially given the challenging weather conditions that have been affecting driving across the county.

Speaking today on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran, Sergeant Margo Kennedy said with the increased traffic expected over the Bank Holiday, there is an emphasis that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“Motorists need to be vigilant,” said Sergeant Kennedy. “We’ll see an increase in traffic, and Gardai will be out in numbers, conducting checkpoints across the county. The focus will be on the three key lifesaving offenses: using a mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence, and speeding.”

Sadly, the stats for 2023 are already worrying. With 12 road deaths reported by the end of January, Sergeant Kennedy stressed the importance of slowing down and remaining alert on the roads. She encouraged all drivers to remember that road safety starts with them.

One of the major concerns for road safety is the use of mobile phones. Sergeant Kennedy noted that using a mobile phone while driving makes a driver 23 times more likely to be involved in a collision.

“Distractions can come in many forms—talking or texting on your phone, eating, drinking, or anything else that diverts your attention away from the road. When you’re distracted, you’re not staying in your lane, you’re not keeping the correct speed, and you’re not maintaining the right distance from other vehicles.”

Sergeant Kennedy also reminded parents that children in the car can create distractions, too. “If you need to attend to a child in the back of the car, don’t lean back and try to deal with the situation while driving. It’s important to pull into a safe place to address the issue.”

In addition to avoiding distractions, Sergeant Kennedy emphasized the importance of preparing for poor weather conditions. “Before you head out, ask yourself—Is this journey really necessary? If not, it’s best to stay off the roads. But if you must go, make sure your car is ready for the conditions.”

She advised drivers to check traffic updates from reliable sources, like the Garda website, to stay informed about diversions, accidents, or road closures. “Always give yourself plenty of time for your journey, and avoid harsh braking,” she said.

Sergeant Kennedy also recommended keeping some essential items in your car for emergencies, especially when traveling in unpredictable weather. These include:

De-icer and scraper for clearing windows

Flashlight in case of visibility issues

Hi-vis vest to make sure you're visible in poor conditions

Battery booster pack in case of car troubles

Blankets or warm clothing to stay comfortable if you get stranded

