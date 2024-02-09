Today marks 26 years since the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott

Today marks 26 years since the disappearance of Wexford Woman Fiona Sinnott.

The 19 year old was last seen on this day in 1998. The young mother was socialising at Butler’s Pub in Broadway, with friends before leaving the pub at approximately 12 midnight. She was never seen again. While the case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2005 it remains unsolved.

Gardai believe 19-year-old Fiona was killed by someone known to her, then buried in a shallow grave. In 2005 Gardaí arrested and detained a man on suspicion of Fiona’s murder. At the same time five other people, including three women and two men, were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation. However, no person has been charged to date.

Gardaí say they are continuing to actively investigate her disappearance and murder and anyone with any information or who can assist them with the investigation is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

