Investigation under way after the body of a child was discovered in a car in Co Waterford

A 6 year old boy’s body was found in Dunmore East area by Emergency services shortly after midnight. He was pronounced at the scene.

A woman in her late 30’s was arrested at the scene and is being held at a Garda Station in County Waterford.

The boy’s body has been removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem. A forensic examination will take place this morning and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing and the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Related