Today marks the beginning of a new evening train services from Gorey to Dublin.

The service will leave Connolly station at 8:05pm and arrive in Gorey just before 10pm. There will also be a service leaving Gorey at 10:35pm and arriving in Connolly just after midnight.The new services have been approved by the National Transport Authority, and follows commitments given from timetable public consultation in September and October 2022, to introduce such a service at the earliest opportunity.

The later evening service on this route was the subject of the greatest feedback in last Autumn’s timetable consultation, in which over 1,500 people participated.

The new service will give commuters greater flexibility for work and leisure for customers in Kilcoole, Wicklow, Rathdrum, Arklow and Gorey, bringing the service frequency to six trains each way daily. It will also provide an additional service for customers travelling to/from Tara St, Pearse, Dun Laoghaire, Bray and Greystones Stations.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said “we are delighted to introduce this new service, which will be warmly welcomed by commuters on the route. Enhancing services across our network to meet customer demand is a key priority for us, and we look forward to enhancing services on other routes in the future, as new driver training and new fleet allows.”