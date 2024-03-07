Tributes being paid to talented author and broadcaster Nick Sheridan from Wexford after his passing yesterday

Nick Sheridan, from Wexford, was just 32 years old when he died after a brief illness yesterday.

The talented author was a former RTÉ news2day presenter, before moving to Glasgow and presenting and reporting for STV News and BBC News. He is best known for presenting Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland, Seven Days and The Sunday Show.

Sheridan also published several books – including one for young journalists in 2021 called Breaking News: How to Tell What’s Real from What’s Rubbish. He later wrote a mystery series for children which included The Case of the Runaway Brain and The Case of the Phantom Treasure.

In August 2022, Nick travelled back to his hometown of Wexford to launch ‘The Case of the Runaway Brain’ and said himself he was blown away by the support shown from his local community. Nick even called into South East Radio Studios to chat to Alan about his successful career to date and many plans for the future.

Tributes have poured in from journalists and politicians who knew and worked with Sheridan.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Mr Sheridan, who she said was “young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential”.”What a horrible, senseless loss,” Ms Sturgeon said.”My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends.”

The Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Scotland Gary Smith said Mr Sheridan was “a wonderful colleague”.”He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.”Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man,” Mr Smith said in a statement.”Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends.”

Related