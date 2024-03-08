This Weekend’s Sport

Another Sport filled weekend ahead of us, with a Premier League title race clash and a suspenseful away game to England for our Grand Slam hopeful Rugby Team, it promises to be yet another entertaining one.

SOCCER

Liverpool tuned up for Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City by defeating Sparta Prague 5-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie last night.

Darwin Nunez scored twice in the victory, while Mo Salah was introduced off the bench.

Sunday’s match is shaping up to be an exciting one with the two sides separated by a single point. The game will most likely prove to be crucial in the title race as the top three teams claw for points in what is a desperate squabble for the top spot.

The Premier League holders will be confident as they travel to Anfield after they dispatched a disjointed Manchester united team last weekend, however Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to land a shock blow to their confidence on Sunday.

Also, in the premier league this weekend, Everton go to Manchester United, Crystal Palace host Luton, Bournemouth face Sheffield United, Wolves welcome Fulham, Arsenal will meet Brentford, Tottenham travel to Villa Park for their clash against Aston Villa, west Ham face Burnley, Brighton will travel to Nottingham Forest and its Chelsea at home against Newcastle.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, leaders Shelbourne go to Bohemians, Derry City take on Waterford, it’s Galway United up against Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic host Dundalk.

In the First Division, Kerry go to Athlone Town, it’s Finn Harps at home to Cobh Ramblers, Treaty United play Bray Wanderers and after two false starts in a row, Wexford will finally return to action tonight away to UCD.

While it has been an immensely frustrating couple of weeks for fans, players, volunteers and coaches alike – the opening day defeat to Athlone now feels like a distant memory.

In addition, there were two key squad members injured on that opening day who are now likely to return – Aaron Dobbs is believed to be back fully fit, and Cian O’Malley is possibly also in line for a return.

New loan signing Sean McHale will also go into the matchday squad this week.

All of this evening’s domestic fixtures kick off at 7.45.

RUGBY

The Ireland Under 20s team continue their push for the Grand Slam tonight.

They face England at The Recreation Ground from 7.15.

The senior team have their Captain’s Run at Twickenham ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with England.

Ireland are comfortable favourites heading into this weekend’s fixture however facing England in Twickenham is always a daunting challenge.

When travelling to Twickenham, it doesn’t matter what form England are in. Most of the time, they are very capable of putting in big performances in front of their home fans.

Hugo Keenan returns and is the only change ahead of the game.

Kick off is tomorrow at 4.45 p.m.

GAA

The Wexford hurlers will travel to Walsh Park to face Waterford on Sunday in the fourth round of the Allianz hurling league.

Wexford are currently third in Group A with three points after three games.

Also, this weekend, Limerick will cash with Tipperary, Kilkenny will play Clare and Dublin meet Galway.

BOXING

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou faces former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Riyadh tonight.

On the undercard, the Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker goes up against WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang.

Article written by Hugh O’Brien

Related