Tusla Launches Social Work Awareness Week in Wexford

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has launched Social Work Awareness Week 2024 in Wexford, celebrating the important role social workers play in communities and organizations across Ireland. As part of this initiative, Tusla announced 70 new apprenticeship opportunities for its 2025 Level 9 Master of Social Work apprenticeship programme, in partnership with University College Cork (UCC). This 24-month CORU-approved program combines academic study with hands-on experience, providing participants with a “earn while you learn” model, full employment, mentorship, and peer-to-peer learning.

Applications for the programme are open until 20 December 2024, and the apprenticeship is available to both Tusla staff and external applicants. The programme aims to meet growing demand for social workers across various fields such as adoption, fostering, child protection, and family support.

Tusla employs over 1,700 social workers and is actively seeking more to address the increasing need for its services. Of the 237 social workers who graduated in Ireland in 2023, 138 were offered permanent roles with Tusla. The agency offers competitive salaries (up to €69,540), 29 days of annual leave, and additional benefits such as paid maternity leave, flexible work arrangements, and career development support.

Tusla is committed to fostering diversity in the field and supporting work-life balance, offering a comprehensive array of benefits to its social workers. The agency encourages both recent graduates and those considering a career change or returning to work to explore opportunities at Tusla.