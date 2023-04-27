Two men due in court charged with impersonating Gardaí in Wexford and other counties

Five people were arrested and two men have been charged in an operation targeting the criminal gang involved in impersonations of members of An Garda Síochána.

It follows an investigation by Gardaí into claims that people were pretending to be Gardaí to gain access to peoples homes and take cash from them.

The incidents took place in Wexford and 14 other counties.

Garda revealed that they have been investigating the gang’s activities over the past ten months.

Two males (aged in their 50s and 30s) have now been charged and are expected to appear before Carlow District Court at 10:30am this morning.

Gardaí want to remind the public that members of An Garda Síochána will not call to a house and request to check cash in this manner and that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification.

If you are in any doubt, contact your local Garda Station and do not allow anyone enter your home.