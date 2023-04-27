Wexford Cafe takes title at Franchise Awards

Wexfords’ own, The Pantry Café has taken home the title of Best Emerging Franchise at the 2023 Irish Franchise Association Awards.

They beat off competition from others in the category Nutty Scientists Ireland and Lingotot.

They also took the runner-up prize for the Food and Beverage Franchise of the Year award.

They have announced their achievement on their social media:

“We are beyond grateful to our unbelievable team who have helped us to achieve this, our dedicated partners and of course our wonderful franchisees. We are so excited to see where the next 6 months of this incredible journey takes us.”