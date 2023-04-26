€1.8 million funding for Wexford Schools

Almost €1.8 million funding has been announced today for Wexford Schools by the Education Minister, Norma Foley.

The funding will see primary and special schools receive free school books for pupils within the free education scheme from September 2023

Chair of New Ross District, Michael Sheehan told South East Radio that this is great news for the county and he hopes it can be rolled out to secondary schools too:

“It’s a huge move and a huge investment from the government into the education of young people. It relieves hardworking families who are trying to make ends meet from having to pay additional fees.”