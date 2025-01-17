Growing Concern Over Illegal Waste Dumping in Wexford

Alarm has been raised over the increasing problem of illegal waste dumping in Wexford, particularly along rural roads.

Over the past few weeks, numerous reports of household waste and even office clearouts being abandoned in scenic areas have surfaced.

Enniscorthy Fianna Fail Councillor Barbara Ann Murphy has condemned these actions, stressing that it not only harms the environment but also burdens local taxpayers who must pay to clean up the mess.

“These are not isolated incidents,” Murphy explained. “From bags of rubbish carelessly thrown out of cars to large-scale dumping of office equipment, it’s becoming a significant issue. We, as a community, are paying for the actions of a few thoughtless individuals.”

Cllr. Murphy is urging residents to remain vigilant and report any instances of illegal dumping to Wexford County Council.

She is advocating for the use of mobile phone cameras to catch offenders.

“If you see someone dumping waste, please report it immediately,” she said. “We need to catch them in the act to make a real difference.”

Speaking on Morning Mix the Enniscorthy Councillor also discussed the upcoming changes to speed limits on rural roads in Wexford.

Starting on February 7th, most rural roads in the county will see speed limits reduced to 60 km/h, in an effort to improve safety following a series of road fatalities.

“Sadly, we’ve seen too many deaths on our rural roads, and this reduction in speed limits is a necessary step,” “However, it’s crucial that people are made aware of the new rules. We need to increase public awareness through ads, social media campaigns, and local media outlets.”

She is urging all drivers to respect existing speed limits to prevent accidents and keep communities safe.

The new speed limits are part of a broader national initiative to reduce road fatalities and improve safety on rural routes.

