Gardai investigating number of incidents, one of which is now a murder enquiry following a fatal hit and run

Gardai in Enniscorthy and Carlow are investigating a number of incidents, one of which is now a murder enquiry following the fatal hit and run involving Bunclody man Tom Connors.

Tom Connors, died in a hit-and-run incident involving a car and his motorbike on the night of 24 April in the Sandbrook area of Ballon, Carlow. The car involved was found burnt close to the scene and the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene.It is understood the 35-year-old motorcyclist had recently absconded from an open prison.

Garda have identified some if not all of the passengers in the car which was found burnt out and is believed to be involved.

Meanwhile Gardai in Enniscorthy held a number of checkpoints in the Drumgoold over the weekend after a bare knuckle fight circulated online. The incident on Templeshannon Quay on Saturday afternoon is being investigated by Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to either incident is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, or any garda station.

