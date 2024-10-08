Wexford primary school pupils inspired to become activists for change

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora has launched the 2025 Our World Awards.

This year, pupils will be celebrating 20 years of the awards with a renewed focus on how Ireland and 192 other countries are working together to create a safer, fairer world and a better future for all through the 17 UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development. They will do this by learning about the lives of children and their families in northern Mozambique, Somalia, and The Lao People’s Democratic Republic, also known as Laos.

Over the course of their 20-year history, the Awards funded by Irish Aid have become one of the most prestigious primary school programmes in Ireland, inspiring generations of 3rd – 6th class pupils to become activists for change committed to making the world a better place for all.

Inviting Wexford primary school pupils to take part, Minister Fleming said: “The Our World Awards are the Department of Foreign Affairs’ flagship global citizenship award scheme for primary schools and form an important part of Ireland’s commitment to overseas development and global citizen education, helping to reinforce the importance of the global development work carried out by the Government on behalf of the people of Ireland. “Each and every one of us has a role to play in Ireland’s contribution towards meeting the Global Goals, no matter how young or old we are. The part we play in achieving these goals will have a positive impact on the life of every citizen on this planet. However, the biggest life-changing impact will be seen amongst the most vulnerable and especially those who live in developing countries. “As the Minister of State responsible for International Development, I continue to be enormously encouraged by the level of engagement in this Awards programme and by the willingness of our teachers and young people to play an active part in the international effort to transform our world.” Central to the Awards is a suite of specially created curriculum linked teaching and learning materials to make participating as easy and as enjoyable as possible for both teachers and their pupils. These materials include a colourful Pupil’s Magazine packed with information, quizzes and questions; lesson plans, activity sheets and online games, all of which are available in English and as Gaeilge, in print and digital format.

Adding her endorsement, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “The Our World Awards are an important part of the annual primary school calendar. They represent a great opportunity for our youngest citizens to learn about the lives of those living in developing countries and the ways in which our actions here in Ireland can have a lasting impact overseas. “The resources offered to teachers are carefully thought-out and cover many aspects of the curriculum. The Awards offer a host of ready-to-use lesson plans, and a range of thought-provoking, engaging activities and interactive games, encouraging our primary school students to use their creativity to bring their learning about the developing world to life, and inspire them to play a role in creating a better world.” The Our World Awards is also hosting two webinars for teachers to encourage them to take part and provide advice on incorporating the Awards into classroom teaching plans. These will take place in October and November. Schools are invited to express their ideas and understanding of the issues in writing, song, film, artwork or another medium of their choosing. All entries will be assessed on their creativity, understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals and the work of Irish Aid. The top entries will win a place at the national final awards ceremony which will take place at Dublin Castle on Thursday 22nd May 2025. The closing date for submissions is Friday 28th March 2025.

