Uisce Éireann signs key contract for critical upgrades to the drinking water supply in Enniscorthy

Delivering a reliable and sustainable water supply throughout Wexford to enable communities to thrive remains a top priority for Uisce Éireann. One such community set to benefit from a significant investment this year is Enniscorthy.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Wexford County Council is delighted to announce the signing of a major new construction contract that will result in critical upgrades and investment to the Enniscorthy Regional Water Supply Scheme. The project which will begin in the coming months, will address bottlenecks in key parts of the water network, improve efficiencies and controls at the plant in Vinegar Hill, and provide a reliable and sustainable water supply for over 11,000 people in Enniscorthy and surrounding areas.

This significant €19m investment will involve the replacement of the raw water intake facility at Clonhaston, the construction of a new pumping station, and the re-routing of 2km of water mains to facilitate the transfer of water from the River Slaney to Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant.

This, together with an upgrade to the water treatment facilities at Vinegar Hill, will ensure that a sufficient supply of treated water is available at the plant and that treatment processes are enhanced and modernised to provide a safer, more secure drinking water supply, in compliance with current EU drinking water quality regulations.

Commenting on the importance of this project for the people of Enniscorthy, Diane Carroll, Infrastructure Delivery Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, said:

“This project is an important milestone and represents a significant investment by Uisce Éireann for the people of Enniscorthy. The improved infrastructure will provide a safer, more secure drinking water supply to homes and businesses in Enniscorthy. This vital project will also ensure that water is treated to the highest standards, providing a reliable and robust drinking water supply for current and future generations.”

Diane added, “Projects such as these are essential to allow Uisce Éireann to continue to support social and economic growth in Ireland through the delivery of essential water services. We have made significant progress but there is work still to do as we continue to build and upgrade world-class water infrastructure through our multi-billion programme of investment. This project is just one of a number of critical projects being undertaken to deliver key infrastructure to protect and enhance the drinking water supply in Wexford.

David Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd have been appointed on behalf of Uisce Éireann to carry out these works and the project is set to be completed in 2025.

Uisce Éireann will continue to keep customers informed about their water supplies across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us on Twitter @IWCare and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and by setting their location on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie

Related